Tokyo Olympics medal race involving Singapore sailors postponed due to lack of wind

ENOSHIMA, Japan: Monday's (Aug 3) Olympic sailing programme has been postponed due to a lack of wind at the Enoshima Yachting Harbour.



The venue was supposed to host the final two opening series races in the men's and women's 470 classes, as well as the medal races in the 49er class for both genders later in the afternoon.

Singaporean sailors Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low are featuring in the 49er class. They are the first Singaporean sailors to qualify for a medal race at the Olympics.



Advertisement

Advertisement

On Saturday, the duo, who are reigning Asian Games champions, finished ninth overall in the women's 49er FX event to make the cut for Monday's medal race.

Low and Lim finished in 10th but moved up a place after US sailors Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea were disqualified for one race, and fell to twelfth position overall.

Given the weather forecast published by World Sailing in the morning for winds to remain light at four to six knots until the early evening, the competitions have now been postponed until Tuesday, when the four medal races will take place.



World Sailing previously told reporters that winds of at least six knots would be necessary to ensure fair competition.

Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.



Advertisement