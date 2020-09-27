Saints' in-form Ings hopes win at Burnley can kick-start season

REUTERS: Southampton's first points of the new Premier League campaign in Saturday's 1-0 victory at Burnley can be the ideal launchpad for a steady run of good results, striker Danny Ings said.

The in-form Ings scored in the fifth minute at his former club to continue his prolific scoring for the Saints, having now netted 25 of their 54 goals since the start of last season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was the perfect pick-me-up for Southampton, who finished 11th last season but began the 2020-21 league campaign with two defeats - including a 5-2 home thrashing by Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

"Hopefully it can really kick-start us so we can get back into our rhythm. When we do build momentum, we're a dangerous team to play," Ings told Sky Sports on Saturday.

"With a broken pre-season it's always difficult to get in your rhythm. Especially with the way we play as well - you need a lot of fitness. I feel that's coming now and hopefully it can be the start of some good momentum."

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuettl said that Ings, who has been linked by the British media to a switch to Tottenham, was not going anywhere during the transfer window.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We'll have Danny for a very long time with us. That's all I can say," the Austrian added.

"I've spoke often about his development ... we must always pay attention that we're more than only Ings. He scores for us but also we work for him, Che (Adams) made a fantastic assist.

"We worked very hard and it's important, then we play together we're a good team. It's important for him to stay fit and then he's always there to score."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)