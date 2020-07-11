Saints relishing challenge from Solskjaer's 'lions', says Hasenhuettl

REUTERS: Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl believes Manchester United, who are on side on a 17-match unbeaten run, will provide the sort of challenge his team need to continue improving when they visit Old Trafford on Monday.

Southampton are 12th in the standings with 44 points, eight behind sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers with four games to play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Saints have won three of five games since the season's restart, including a 1-0 home victory against Manchester City, and travel to Old Trafford next to face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, who have won each of their last four league games by three goals.

"They are a fantastic team and they are on an unbelievable run, but this is exactly the challenge we need if we want to get better," Hasenhuettl told reporters in a virtual news conference.

"We learnt a lot against Manchester City and we need these games if we want to fight with lions. This is what we are looking for. They are, at the moment, really strong."

"Last time there we had a fantastic game. It was one of our best performances in an away game. We like this challenge. We have to be brave and try to find the right decisions," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Striker Danny Ings has netted 19 league goals this season and Hasenhuettl believes there's a lot more to come from the 27-year-old.

"I think it would be better for him if we finish in the top 10. He is a team player and he is such a professional guy. He deserves to score so many," he added.

"It is good that he is fit at the moment and he knows he had to invest a lot to be a successful striker. He changed his behaviour to come deep on the pitch, he is very hungry and it is not a coincidence he scores so many goals for me."

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)