Saka on target as Arsenal beat struggling Sheffield United 2-1

Arsenal scored two goals in four minutes to grab a 2-1 Premier League home win over struggling Sheffield United, with Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe getting on the scoresheet in the second half as The Gunners' misfiring attack finally found its rhythm.

The visitors frustrated Arsenal for the first hour, but Saka broke the deadlock by heading home following a snappy passing move in the 61st minute, and substitute Nicolas Pepe added a second three minutes later.

Irish striker David McGoldrick gave his side hope with a brilliant curling effort in the 84th minute, but the vistors couldn't conjour up an equaliser as Arsenal held on comfortably to win.

The victory lifts them to fourth place in the table on nine points, three behind leaders Everton, while Sheffield United are 19th after four defeats in their opening four league games.

