Salah, Hughton win February Premier League awards

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah picked up his second Premier League player of the month award this season while Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton was named manager of the month for February.

REUTERS: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah picked up his second Premier League player of the month award this season while Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton was named manager of the month for February.

Salah, 25, scored four goals and assisted two more in February to win claim the honour for the second time in four months. The Egypt international helped the Merseyside club to two wins and a draw to help their push for a top four spot.

Hughton guided promoted Brighton to home wins over West Ham United and Swansea City apart from a draw with Stoke City last month to win the Premier League award for the first time.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)