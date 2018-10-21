Salah back on the scoresheet as Liverpool scrape past Huddersfield

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah scored his first goal in four matches to give his side a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Saturday, lifting the Merseyside club back up to second in the table.

Salah scored after 20 minutes and it remained the only goal of the game as Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp condemned his close friend and compatriot in the opposite dugout David Wagner to a sixth defeat in nine league matches this season.

The breakthrough came when Xherdan Shaqiri crafted himself some space to play a precise pass to Salah in the area. With one touch, the Egyptian found the bottom far corner for his fourth goal of the season.

Huddersfield rallied and almost pulled it back, with a long-range effort from Jonathan Hogg hitting the post and Philip Billing's distant freekick curling just wide. They then had a penalty appeal turned down for a handball by James Milner.

Huddersfield fans thought they had seen their team score their first home goal in six months when Alex Pritchard latched onto a high ball and dinked it past goalkeeper Alisson just before the break. However, the strike was ruled out for offside.

The hosts' intensity slightly dropped after halftime, although Steve Mounie had a chance with less than 10 minutes left when the ball fell to him in the box. However, he shinned it over from eight yards out.

Following Chelsea's earlier draw with Manchester United, the win takes Liverpool up to second in the standings, behind leaders Manchester City on goal difference. Klopp's side take on Cardiff City next Saturday. Huddersfield, meanwhile, remain second from bottom and still without a win. They next visit Watford.

(Reporting by Christian Radnedge; Editing by Tony Lawrence)