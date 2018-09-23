Salah helps Liverpool thrash Southampton to go top

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

11 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah netted his first league goal since Aug. 25 as the Reds thrashed Southampton 3-0 to make it six Premier League wins out of six and leapfrog Chelsea at the top of the table on Saturday.

REUTERS: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah netted his first league goal since Aug. 25 as the Reds thrashed Southampton 3-0 to make it six Premier League wins out of six and leapfrog Chelsea at the top of the table on Saturday.

An own goal by Wesley Hoedt started the visitors' misery in the 10th minute as Xherdan Shaqiri's shot hit Shane Long before bouncing into the net off the Saints Dutch defender and Joel Matip made it two with a header from a corner 11 minutes later.

Advertisement

Liverpool's Egypt forward Salah, who had failed to score in his last two league games, bundled home a Shaqiri free kick that came back off the woodwork in first-half stoppage time for his third goal of the season.

Southampton failed to mount a meaningful comeback after the break and the result leaves them languishing in mid-table, while Liverpool's perfect record puts them top on 18 points, two ahead of Chelsea who visit West Ham United on Sunday.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)