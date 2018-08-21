Sale Sharks' Ashton, Tarus to face disciplinary panel

Sale Sharks winger Chris Ashton and prop Alexandru Tarus have been cited after picking up red cards in a pre-season victory over Castres Olympique last week, the Rugby Football Union said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - England Training - Lensbury Hotel, Teddington, Britain - August 6, 2018 England's Chris Ashton during training Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Ashton was sent off by referee Romain Poite for a tip tackle on Rory Kockott while Tarus was dismissed for dangerous play in a ruck. Both players will appear before an independent disciplinary panel in London on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Ashton joined Sale Sharks last month after a season with French side Toulon. He was recalled to the England squad for the first time since 2016 earlier this month.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

