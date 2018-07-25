Samoan Langkilde arrested for World Cup altercation

REUTERS: Samoa Sevens player Gordon Langkilde has been arrested in connection with an off-field altercation with opposing Wales players during the recent Rugby World Cup Sevens, San Francisco Police said on Tuesday.

Langkilde had been charged with aggravated assault and battery causing serious bodily injury from the incident, which took place after his team's loss to Wales on Sunday at San Francisco's AT&T Park, police said in a statement.

The clash occurred in a tunnel leading from the playing field to the locker room area in the stadium.

Police said Langkilde was accused of assaulting two players, one a 26-year-old who sustained facial injuries and the other a 21-year-old who suffered broken facial bones, police said.

A third Wales victim, 24, also sustained facial injuries.

Langkilde was taken into custody at his San Francisco hotel on Sunday. Police said the investigation was ongoing.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ian Ransom)