Samu's international future still in limbo

WELLINGTON: The international future of Pete Samu remained in limbo on Thursday with New Zealand Rugby yet to decide on the player's release for the Wallabies' test series against Ireland next month.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika omitted Samu from his squad on Wednesday but said pointedly that he wanted to name the loose forward only to be prevented from doing so by matters "out of his hands".

Melbourne-born Samu, who will join the Canberra-based ACT Brumbies in Super Rugby next season, is contracted to the Canterbury Crusaders and also New Zealand's Tasman provincial side.

"There's no decision," an NZR spokesperson said on Thursday.

"We still are considering a request from Rugby Australia, but have made no decision yet."

Players selected for national teams have to be released for international duty according to World Rugby rules, however, the global governing body has an exception for those eligible for multiple countries.

Under Regulation 9.38, players who are contracted to a country they are eligible for can be restricted from appearing for a second country.

Samu, 26, first played for Tasman when he was 22 and could have been selected for the All Blacks on residency grounds, but was overlooked by coach Steve Hansen for the June series against France.

The tug-of-war echoes the recent public battle over England's selection of Wellington Hurricanes captain Brad Shields for their series against South Africa.

Shields had signed with English club Wasps at the conclusion of Super Rugby, but NZR initially baulked at releasing him while he was still contracted to a New Zealand team.

The governing body later granted Shields a temporary release from his Hurricanes contract because he had been "an exceptional leader ... and a loyal servant to New Zealand Rugby."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)