San Diego to host Women's Rugby Super Series in 2019

REUTERS: The top five women's rugby sides will compete in San Diego this June and July for a Women's Rugby Super Series, World Rugby said on Thursday.

Kicking off for the first time in three years, the event will feature world number one New Zealand, Six Nations Grand Slam winners England, Canada, France and the United States.

With teams all playing each other once, the event will be comprised of 10 test matches spread out over five days of competition between June 28 and July 14.

The tournament was last hosted by the United States in 2016 where Canada won the title and England finished as runners-up for the second consecutive year.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Christian Radnedge)