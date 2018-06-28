Sanchez returns to Colombia's midfield, Senegal make three changes

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Carlos Sanchez returns for Colombia alongside Mateus Uribe as coach Jose Pekerman changes up his midfield for his side’s decisive Group H encounter with Senegal in Samara on Thursday.

Sanchez, who was shown a red card in the opening minutes of Colombia's opener against Japan, returns from suspension and replaces Wilmar Barrios. Uribe comes in for the injured Abel Aguilar in the only two changes from Colombia's 3-0 win against Poland.

Sanchez, who was shown a red card in the opening minutes of Colombia's opener against Japan, returns from suspension and replaces Wilmar Barrios. Uribe comes in for the injured Abel Aguilar in the only two changes from Colombia's 3-0 win against Poland.

Senegal boss Aliou Cisse has recalled captain Cheikhou Kouyate to the midfield in place of Alfred N'Diaye, whilst Keita Balde and Lamine Gassama are also called up in three changes to the team who drew 2-2 with Japan.

Sadio Mane starts as part of an attacking three while central defensive pairing Kalidou Koulibaly and Salif Sane will be looking to stop Colombian striker Radamel Falcao.

Colombia know a win in Samara will see them progress to the last 16. A draw will be enough to take Senegal into the knockout stages.

(Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

