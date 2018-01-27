Sanchez to make first start for United in FA Cup clash at Yeovil

Sport

Sanchez to make first start for United in FA Cup clash at Yeovil

Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez will make his debut for Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round at Yeovil Town, after being named in the starting line up on Friday.

Soccer Football - FA Cup Fourth Round - Yeovil Town vs Manchester United - Huish Park, Yeovil, Britain - January 26, 2018 Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Bookmark

REUTERS: Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez will make his debut for Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round at Yeovil Town, after being named in the starting line up on Friday.

The 29-year-old lines up for Jose Mourinho's side having joined from Arsenal last week in a swap deal involving Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mykhitaryan.

Sanchez was not in the squad for Arsenal's third round exit to Nottingham Forest earlier this month, so therefore avoided being cup-tied for United.

He will be joined in attack by Marcus Rashford who takes the place of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, while Sergio Romero also gets a rare start in goal taking the place of David de Gea.

(Reporting by Christian Radnedge,; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark