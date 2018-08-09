Sanchez wants United to target experienced players like Vidal

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Premier League title hopefuls Manchester United have to sign experienced players like Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal if they are to win trophies, forward Alexis Sanchez has said.

REUTERS: Premier League title hopefuls Manchester United have to sign experienced players like Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal if they are to win trophies, forward Alexis Sanchez has said.

United are under pressure after five seasons without a league title and have only added Brazilian midfielder Fred, Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot and goalkeeper Lee Grant to their squad in the close season.

Advertisement

"At United we have to sign big players, with experience," Sanchez told Sky Sports.

The Chilean international cited Spanish side Barcelona who signed Vidal from Bayern Munich in the close season.

"He is a great player and my team mate from Chile. He is an example of the type of players we need to sign to win trophies and compete at the highest level," Sanchez said.

United begin their Premier League campaign against Leicester City on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)