Sane close to completing permanent Bayern move, says Guardiola

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has decided to move on from the club and is likely to begin his next chapter with German champions Bayern Munich, manager Pep Guardiola said on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has decided to move on from the club and is likely to begin his next chapter with German champions Bayern Munich, manager Pep Guardiola said on Wednesday.

British and German media reported on Tuesday that Bayern had reached an agreement with City to sign Sane in a deal worth 45 million euros (US$50.47 million) plus add-ons, with the winger poised to a sign a five-year deal with the German club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Guardiola confirmed that there were a few kinks that needed to be ironed out before the deal could be announced.

"It looks like it but it's not already done. There are some little issues but it looks like he is going to go to Munich. We wish him all the best and thanks for our years together," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Thursday's Premier League clash against Liverpool.

"He will have another chapter at a fantastic club in Bayern. He wanted to leave. Everyone has their own life and he decided to move on. I would have loved for him to stay but he believed he would be better and happier there."

(US$1 = 0.8916 euros)

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)