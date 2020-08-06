Santos sack Portuguese coach Ferreira after eight months

Santos sacked Portuguese coach Jesualdo Ferreira on Wednesday, eight months after he took charge at the Brazilian club.

Ferreira was let go following Santos’ disappointing quarter-final elimination by Ponte Preta in the Sao Paulo state championship last week.

The 74-year-old former Porto, Sporting and Panathinaikos coach was hired in December 2019 and took charge of the storied club for just 15 matches, winning six and losing five.

Brazilian clubs have looked to appoint foreign coaches following the success of fellow Portuguese Jorge Jesus at Flamengo.

Jesus returned to Benfica last week after a year at the Rio club during which he won the Copa Libertadores, Serie A and Rio de Janeiro state championship.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Toby Davis)

