Santos score stoppage-time penalty to grab point against Gremio

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

5 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Santos scored a stoppage-time penalty to rescue a point in an action-packed 3-3 draw away at Gremio in Brazil's Serie A on Wednesday.

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil: Santos scored a stoppage-time penalty to rescue a point in an action-packed 3-3 draw away at Gremio in Brazil's Serie A on Wednesday.

Teenage striker Kaio Jorge gave Santos a 1-0 lead after eight minutes but the home side came roaring back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Diego Souza got a penalty eight minutes before the break and then Jean Pyerre and Pepe both scored neatly worked goals to make it 3-1 early into the second half.

Arthur pulled one back from the penalty spot for Santos midway through the second period.

Although they had Sandry Santos sent off with three minutes left, Madson scored the equaliser from the spot in stoppage time after the referee gave a penalty spotted by VAR.

The result leaves Gremio in seventh spot in the Serie A with 53 points, one place above Santos who have 46 points and a game in hand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Toby Davis)