Santos sign Uruguay midfielder Carlos Sanchez

REUTERS: Santos have signed Uruguay international Carlos Sanchez on a three-year deal, the Brazilian club said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old midfielder spent the last two years with Mexican club Monterrey and played in three of Uruguay's five World Cup games in Russia.

He joins Costa Rica's Bryan Ruiz as Santos's second big international signing since the World Cup.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Toby Davis)