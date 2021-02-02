Sao Paulo fire coach Diniz after poor run

Sao Paulo sacked coach Fernando Diniz on Monday after a run of six games without a win that has seriously damaged their hopes of a first Brazilian league title since 2008.

SAO PAULO: Sao Paulo sacked coach Fernando Diniz on Monday after a run of six games without a win that has seriously damaged their hopes of a first Brazilian league title since 2008.

Diniz led the club to a seven-point lead at the top of Serie A late last year but they have not won since Dec. 27 and have slipped to fourth, seven points behind leaders Internacional.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are fives rounds of league games left and the club have not yet appointed a successor.

The decision to fire Diniz prompted the club's director of football, former player Rai, to immediately resign a month before he was due to stand down.

The 46-year-old Diniz was in charge for 16 months.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Advertisement