Sao Paulo miss chance to join league leaders with 1-1 draw

SAO PAULO: Sao Paulo missed a chance to join the leaders at the top of Brazil’s Serie A on Sunday when they could only draw 1-1 at home to struggling Vasco da Gama.

German Cano put Vasco ahead after 19 minutes when he took advantage of slack defending but Luciano Neves equalised 15 mintues later after a quick counter attack.

Sao Paulo had won their last six matches and, although they had the lion's share of the possession and most of the shots at goal, they could not get a winner.

The draw means they remain in third place on 37 points from 19 games, two points behind pacesetters Atletico Mineiro and Flamengo who have both played 22 matches.

Vasco, who have won one of their last 10 league games, are 16th in the 20-team table, one place above the relegation zone.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)

