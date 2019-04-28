Sao Paulo start league campaign with 2-0 win over Botafogo

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SAO PAULO: A goal in each half from Everton and Hudson got Sao Paulo's league campaign off to the perfect start on Saturday when the home side recorded a 2-0 win over Botafogo in the opening game of Brazil's Serie A.

Although the visitors had more of the play, Sao Paulo were more clinical in front of goal, with Everton heading home shortly before halftime. Hudson grabbed a second with a superbly placed shot from 25 metres out seven minutes from the end.

The match at Sao Paulo's Morumbi stadium marked a quiet debut for former AC Milan forward Alexandre Pato, who returned to Sao Paulo after a spell in China.

Brazil's 20-team first division, which was won last year by Palmeiras, will run until December.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Christian Radnedge)