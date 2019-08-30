Sarabia and Nunez named in Spain squad, Cazorla and Aspas miss out

Midfielder Pablo Sarabia and defender Unai Nunez have been handed their first Spain call ups after being included in coach Robert Moreno's squad on Friday for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Romania and the Faroe Islands.

The 23-man squad is the first named by Moreno since he became coach in June after Luis Enrique stepped down from the role to spend time with his daughter Xana, who lost her five-month fight against bone cancer on Thursday aged nine.

The Spanish soccer federation cancelled all media duties on Friday out of respect for Luis Enrique and his family and said a minute of silence would be held at every professional game in Spain this weekend.

The federation added that it had asked UEFA also to hold a minute's silence before the game away to Romania on Sept. 5 and at home to the Faroe Islands on Sept. 8 in Gijon, Luis Enrique's home city.

Moreno, a former assistant to Luis Enrique with Spain, Barcelona, Celta Vigo and AS Roma, has brought midfielders Suso and Thiago Alcantara as well as striker Paco Alcacer back into the fold, while Iago Aspas and Santi Cazorla have been left out.

Spain, who are top of Group F having won all four of their qualifiers, visit Romania on Sept. 5 before hosting the Faroe Islands on Sept. 8 in Gijon.

Spain squad to face Romania and the Faroe Islands:

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, David de Gea, Pau Lopez

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Jordi Alba, Mario Hermoso, Jose Luis Gaya, Unai Nunez, Diego Llorente.

Midfielders: Jesus Navas, Sergio Busquets, Dani Parejo, Rodri, Thiago Alcantara, Saul Niguez, Fabian Ruiz, Suso, Dani Ceballos, Pablo Sarabia.

Forwards: Rodrigo Moreno, Paco Alcacer and Mikel Oyarzabal

(This story corrects to change blood cancer to bone cancer in paragraph two)

