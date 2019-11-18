Saracens drop appeal against salary cap punishments

REUTERS: Saracens will not appeal against heavy punishments for breaching Premiership's salary cap regulations, the club announced on Monday.

The English and European champions have decided not to contest the 5.36 million pound fine and the 35-point penalty imposed for failing to disclose payments in each of the past three seasons.

"Saracens today confirms that it is not going to appeal the recent ruling of the independent panel in relation to salary cap breaches," Saracens chairman Nigel Wray said in a statement.

"Any review or further appeal would be a costly, time consuming and destabilising exercise and so for the good of the game, the Premiership and this wonderful club and all its great people, a club which I have loved and served for 25 years, we have decided not to appeal but to take our punishment and hopefully soon put this behind us."

