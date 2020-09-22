Saracens flanker Rhodes cited for headbutt on Leinster's Henshaw

Saracens flanker Michael Rhodes has been cited for headbutting Leinster centre Robbie Henshaw in their Champions Cup quarter-final match last Saturday and could miss the semi-finals and possibly next month's title clash.

Rhodes went unpunished during the game after the incident, in which he appeared to swing his head back and strike Henshaw, as the officials did not notice it. But the act was spotted by citing commissioner, Beth Dickens.

"Rhodes is alleged to have committed an act of foul play in that he struck the Leinster centre, Robbie Henshaw, with his head the second minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.12," European Professional Club Rugby said in a statement https://www.epcrugby.com/2020/09/21/citing-complaint-michael-rhodes-saracens.

"An independent Disciplinary Committee comprising Simon Thomas (Wales), Chair, Frank Hadden (Scotland) and Val Toma (Romania) will hear the case by video conference on Tuesday."

If found guilty of foul play, Rhodes faces a minimum ban of six weeks.

Holders Saracens stormed into the semi-finals after quelling a spirited Leinster comeback to win 25-17. They take on French Top14 side Racing 92, who beat Clermont Auvergne 36-27, on Saturday.

In the other last-four clash, Toulouse take on Exeter Chiefs.

