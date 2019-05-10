Saracens make two changes for Champions Cup final, Leinster unchanged

European Champions Cup holders Leinster have named an unchanged team for Saturday's final at St James' Park against English champions Saracens, who made two changes from last month's semi-final.

The Irish heavyweights outclassed Toulouse in the last-four clash between the competition's two most successful teams, and stuck with the players who secured that 30-12 win.

Saracens, who reached their third final in four seasons by beating Munster 32-16, welcome back Scotland international Sean Maitland from a hamstring injury, with Aussie man-mountain Will Skelton forcing his way into the starting line-up thanks to his fine recent form.

Leinster, who have never lost in the final, are seeking to become the first club to win the tournament five times following triumphs in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2018. Saracens are chasing a third European title after wins in 2016 and 2017.

Teams:

Leinster: 15. Rob Kearney, 14. Jordan Larmour, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. James Lowe, 10. Johnny Sexton (captain), 9. Luke McGrath, 1. Cian Healy, 2. Sean Cronin, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. Devin Toner, 5. James Ryan, 6. Scott Fardy, 7. Sean O'Brien, 8. Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16. James Tracy, 17. Jack McGrath, 18. Michael Bent, 19. Rhys Ruddock, 20. Max Deegan, 21. Hugh O'Sullivan, 22. Ross Byrne, 23. Rory O'Loughlin.

Saracens: 15. Alex Goode, 14. Liam Williams, 13. Alex Lozowski, 12. Brad Barritt (captain), 11. Sean Maitland, 10. Owen Farrell, 9. Ben Spencer, 1. Mako Vunipola, 2. Jamie George, 3. Titi Lamositele, 4. Will Skelton, 5. George Kruis, 6. Maro Itoje, 7. Jackson Wray, 8. Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: 16. Joe Gray, 17. Richard Barrington, 18. Vincent Koch, 19. Nick Isiekwe, 20. Schalk Burger, 21. Richard Wigglesworth, 22. Nick Tompkins, 23. David Strettle.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)