Sarnobat wins India's first women's Asian Games shooting gold

Rahi Sarnobat became India's first ever female shooting champion at the Asian Games on Wednesday after clinching gold in the 25 metre air pistol in Palembang.

PALEMBANG: Rahi Sarnobat became India's first-ever female shooting champion at the Asian Games on Wednesday (Aug 22) after clinching gold in the 25m air pistol in Palembang.

Sarnobat overcame a tense shoot-off with Thailand's Naphaswan Yangpaiboon after both athletes had set a new Asian Games record of 34 points.

Advertisement

Sarnobat, 27, was in top form but was up against a gritty Yangpaiboon, with the first shoot-off ending in a tie.

But the Indian won the second shoot-off by a single shot.

South Korea's Kim Min-jung took bronze with a score of 29.

However India's title favourite Manu Bhaker ended a disappointing sixth after scoring 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

India have already bagged a gold in men's shooting at Asia's regional Olympics, which are being hosted by Indonesia.

Sixteen-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary won the 10 metre air pistol competition on Tuesday.

Sanorbat is coached by Mongolian-born Munkhbayar Dorjsuren, a two-time world champion and Olympic medallist who is a German citizen.