Sarri hopes Hudson-Odoi stays at Chelsea

REUTERS: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has urged Callum Hudson-Odoi to rebuff Bayern Munich's advances and stay in England, saying the teenage forward has a "great future" in the Premier League.

The 18-year-old has made one substitute's appearance in the top flight this season among seven outings in all competitions, with those displays and performances for England youth teams attracting the interest of the German champions.

Hudson-Odoi created both goals in Saturday's 2-0 FA Cup third round win over Nottingham Forest with British media reporting that Chelsea have rejected two bids from Bayern for the academy product.

"I don't think (he should move to Bayern) because he's an English player," Sarri told reporters on Monday. "He is very young... and I think he has a very great future here in England with the national team and with Chelsea.

"He is ready (but) I can play with only two wingers. Of course sometimes he will be on the bench, but the same as Willian and Pedro... I can start to consider him on the same level."

