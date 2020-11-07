Sassuolo held by Udinese, miss chance to top Serie A

Surprise package Sassuolo missed the chance to go top of Serie A as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Udinese on Friday.

Serie A - U.S. Sassuolo v Udinese
Soccer Football - Serie A - U.S. Sassuolo v Udinese - Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy - November 6, 2020 Udinese’s Tolgay Arslan in action with Sassuolo’s Gregoire Defrel REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Sassuolo dominated possession but could not turn that into chances on a frustrating night, managing one attempt on target.

The draw left second-placed Sassuolo unbeaten this season on 15 points from seven games but a point behind leaders AC Milan, who host Hellas Verona on Sunday.

Udinese remain second from bottom with four points.

