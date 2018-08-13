Sassuolo sign midfielder Locatelli on loan from AC Milan

Sassuolo have signed midfielder Manuel Locatelli initially on loan from AC Milan, with an agreement to make the move a permanent one, the two Serie A clubs said on Monday.

Locatelli, 20, made his professional debut in 2016 and made 21 league appearances last season.

"AC Milan wishes Manuel the best of luck in his future sporting career, thanking him for his professionalism and commitment to the club" the club said in a statement.

Sassuolo host Inter Milan on Sunday in their first match of the season.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Keith Weir)