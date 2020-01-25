Saudi wealth fund in talks to buy Newcastle United for £340 million: Report

REUTERS: Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is in talks to buy English football team Newcastle United for about £340 million (US$447 million), the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday (Jan 25), citing people familiar with the discussions.

The Public Investment Fund, together with a group of investors organised by British financier Amanda Staveley, are in discussions to buy the Premier League club and the deal could be days or weeks away, the newspaper said.

The tentative deal could still break down, the WSJ added.

