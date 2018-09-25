Saunders fined over drugs-for-sex video on Twitter

Boxer Billy Joe Saunders has been fined 100,000 pounds by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBC) for posting a video on social media in which he offered a woman 150 pounds worth of drugs to perform a sex act on another person.

Boxing - Frank Warren Press Conference - BT Tower, London, Britain - May 1, 2018 Billy Joe Saunders during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

The 29-year-old British WBO middleweight champion later deleted the video from Twitter and tweeted an apology, describing his actions as "banter when wrong". https://twitter.com/bjsaunders_/status/1041964042368282625 Nottinghamshire police are investigating the incident, according to reports.

"Billy Joe Saunders appeared before the stewards of the British Boxing Board of Control today under a misconduct charge following his recent behaviour shown on social media," the BBBC said in a statement http://bbbofc.com/content/billy-joe-saunders-0 on Tuesday.

"The stewards have found Mr Saunders guilty of bringing the sport of boxing into disrepute and have fined him the sum of 100,000 pounds and issued a severe reprimand as to his future conduct."

BBBC said the money would go to their charity to help former boxers and license holders who have fallen on hard times.

Saunders, who is unbeaten in 26 bouts, is scheduled to defend his title against American Demetrius Andrade in Boston on Oct. 20.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

