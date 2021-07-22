Scandals over ceremony have deterred some, Tokyo 2020 head says

A series of recent scandals engulfing officials working on the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Games may have discouraged some people from watching the event, the president of Tokyo 2020 said on Wednesday.

Seiko Hashimoto also told reporters that she had no intention of resigning after the latest scandal, in which organisers fired the director of the ceremony after past comments about the Holocaust surfaced.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by David Dolan and Clarence Fernandez)