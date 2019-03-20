SCG given all-clear for Waratahs game after turf replacement

SYDNEY: The Sydney Cricket Ground has been given the green light to host the Super Rugby match between the New South Wales Waratahs and Canterbury Crusaders on Saturday after having 3,000 square metres of turf replaced.

Concerns were raised about the safety of the pitch following the Waratahs' round four win over the Queensland Reds which left the turf pocked with huge divots and prompted criticism from Reds coach Brad Thorn.

The Waratahs said in a media release on Wednesday that the New South Wales Rugby Union, the SCG and independent consultants had inspected the pitch and "deemed the field to meet Super Rugby standards."

The SCG, which usually hosts cricket and Australian Rules football, is being used by the Waratahs and National Rugby League team Sydney Roosters until at least 2022 while the neighbouring Sydney Football Stadium is being rebuilt.

The Waratahs (2-2), third in the Australian conference, take on the undefeated Crusaders, who return to action after their match against the Otago Highlanders was cancelled last week following a mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch.

