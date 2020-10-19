Schalke apologise to Dortmund teenager Moukoko for fan insults

Schalke 04 on Sunday apologised to 15-year-old Borussia Dortmund player Youssoufa Moukoko after their fans hurled abuse at the teenager following his hat-trick in the Under-19 Ruhr derby.

BERLIN: Schalke 04 on Sunday apologised to 15-year-old Borussia Dortmund player Youssoufa Moukoko after their fans hurled abuse at the teenager following his hat-trick in the Under-19 Ruhr derby.

"We can only apologise to Youssoufa Moukoko for what fans shouted during the Under-19 game," Schalke said on Twitter. "Putting emotions of a derby aside, we fully condemn such insults and reject them."

"We will take the necessary measures together with the Schalke fan department."

The Cameroon-born Moukoko, considered one of the biggest talents in Germany, scored all the goals in their 3-2 win over Schalke on Sunday, with a few fans shouting insults at the teenager, who ignored them.

Moukoko is eligible to compete in the Bundesliga after he turns 16 in November.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

