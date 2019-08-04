Schwartzman downs Fritz to claim Los Cabos title

Sport

Schwartzman downs Fritz to claim Los Cabos title

Diego Schwartzman saved three set points in opening stanza before going on to beat American Taylor Fritz 7-6(6) 6-3 in the final of the Los Cabos ATP tournament in Mexico on Saturday.

Wimbledon
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 6, 2019 Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in action during his third round match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Bookmark

REUTERS: Diego Schwartzman saved three set points in opening stanza before going on to beat American Taylor Fritz 7-6(6) 6-3 in the final of the Los Cabos ATP tournament in Mexico on Saturday.

It was a third career title but a first on hard court for the 26-year-old Argentine claycourt specialist, who dropped to the ground in jubilation after completing the win in an hour and 43 minutes when Fritz sent a forehand wide.

After a trade of service breaks in the opening set, Schwartzman had to dig deep at 6-5 40-0 down but some big serves and forehands got him out of trouble and he forced a tiebreak.

Fritz's serve was to let him down at crucial moments in the match and a couple of double faults in the tiebreak helped hand the opening set to Schwartzman.

The 21-year-old American received a point penalty to go down 3-1 in the second set but he fought back to lead 4-2 before Schwartzman regrouped to break his opponent again for a 5-3 lead and served out for victory.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Nick Mulvenney)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark