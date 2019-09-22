Scoring burst helps Italy to win against Namibia

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

OSAKA, Japan: Italy scored three tries within the space of 10 minutes either side of halftime to give themselves some breathing room against a stubborn Namibia before recording a 47-22 win in their Pool B opener at the Hanazono Rugby Stadium in Osaka on Sunday.

The Italians had dominated much of the play in the first half with their forwards providing a stable base to attack and create space but it was not until scrumhalf Tito Tebaldi scored on the stroke of halftime that they were able to pull away.

Winger Edoardo Padovani and replacement Carlo Canna both crossed shortly after the break to put the game beyond doubt as the Italians earned a bonus point from their seven tries.

Namibia, who have now lost all 20 of their World Cup matches, still managed to give the crowd something to cheer with tries to scrumhalf Damian Stevens and wingers J.C. Greyling and Chad Plato.

