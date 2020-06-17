Scotland call off T20 international v Australia

Scotland's Twenty20 international against Australia scheduled for June 29 has been cancelled because ongoing restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Cricket Scotland said on Wednesday.

LONDON: Scotland's Twenty20 international against Australia scheduled for June 29 has been cancelled because ongoing restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Cricket Scotland said on Wednesday.

"Whilst this is disappointing news for us all in Scotland, we have explored all potential options and concluded that it is no longer possible to play the men's T20 international against Australia," Gus Mackay, CEO of Cricket Scotland, said.

A statement said that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) were in discussions with Cricket Australia regarding the rescheduling of Australia's tour.

However, there is no chance of Scotland's T20 international being re-arranged for later in the summer due to "the costs and logistics" involved in staging a one-off fixture in a secure environment.

The match was to have taken place at The Grange in Edinburgh.

