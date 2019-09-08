Scotland call up Bradbury as cover for Ritchie

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Scotland forward Magnus Bradbury will travel to Japan with the World Cup squad on Monday as precautionary injury cover for Jamie Ritchie.

REUTERS: Scotland forward Magnus Bradbury will travel to Japan with the World Cup squad on Monday as precautionary injury cover for Jamie Ritchie.

The Scottish Rugby Union confirmed Bradbury's call-up on Sunday after Ritchie suffered a facial injury in the 36-9 victory over Georgia at Murrayfield on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ritchie remains in the squad for further assessment before a decision on whether he remains part of the 31-man group for the World Cup starting in Japan.

Gregor Townsend's Scotland open their World Cup campaign against Ireland on Sept. 22, with Japan, Samoa and Russia their other Pool A opponents.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)