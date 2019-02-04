Scotland call up front-row pair

Scotland have added front row pair Fraser Brown and Murray McCallum to their squad after injuries suffered in the 33-20 win against Italy in their Six Nations opener at Murrayfield on Saturday.

EDINBURGH:

Prop McCallum is called up as cover after fellow Edinburgh tighthead WP Nel suffered a calf strain on Saturday. Nel remains with the squad as he attempts to get fit for Saturday’s match against Ireland, which is also at Murrayfield.

Glasgow Warriors hooker Brown has full recovered from injury and returned to the squad in place of club mate Grant Stewart, who has been released back to his club, the Scotland Rugby Union said on Monday.

Flanker Sam Skinner, who went off with an ankle injury early in Saturday's game, has gone back to Exeter Chiefs for further assessment. He is a doubt for the rest of the competition.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by David Goodman)