Scotland call up three uncapped players for Euro qualifiers

Scotland have called up three uncapped players and three inexperienced goalkeepers for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and San Marino.

Coach Alex McLeish gave the nod to Hibernian striker Marc McNulty, Sheffield Wednesday right back Liam Palmer and midfielder John Fleck of Sheffield United, none of whom have appeared for their country before.

He also included goalkeepers Jordan Archer (Millwall), Scott Bain (Celtic), and Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland), all of whom have just one cap each.

Scotland take on Kazakhstan on March 21 in Astana before heading to San Marino three days later.

The Scots hope to carry on the momentum from a successful Nations League campaign that culminated with three wins from four matches.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

