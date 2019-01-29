Scotland can win Six Nations title, says Hogg

Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg is predicting his side could prove the surprise packages of this year's Six Nations, building on their third place last year and even ending a 20-year wait for the title.

EDINBURGH: Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg is predicting his side could prove the surprise packages of this year's Six Nations, building on their third place last year and even ending a 20-year wait for the title.

The Scots start their campaign against Italy on Saturday before another home game against defending champions Ireland.

Advertisement

"I think we are on the right path to achieving something incredibly special," Hogg told reporters on Monday.

"We have been working really hard over the last few years to get to where we are.

"I truly believe we can win the Six Nations but as players we are just looking at the first game against Italy and making sure we get off to the best possible start. They are a fantastic rugby team and will come to Murrayfield and make it really difficult for us.

"Attack-wise we need to make the most of every opportunity and defensively shut them down as early as possible. There is a lot of work to be done but we are ready to rock and roll on Saturday," said the 26-year-old Hogg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scotland's last tournament title came in 1999 when it was still the Five Nations Championship.

"We have talked about it just about every day. We want to be the first Scottish team to win the Six Nations title," defence coach Matt Taylor said.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)