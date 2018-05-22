Scotland captain Barclay out for up to six months with Achilles injury

Scotland captain John Barclay will be out of action for at least six months after undergoing surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon, Pro14 side Scarlets said on Tuesday.

Barclay sustained the injury while playing for Scarlets in the Pro14 semi-final win over Glasgow Warriors last week.

The 31-year-old flanker will miss Scotland's autumn tests against Fiji, South Africa and Argentina in November and the start of the season with his new club Edinburgh.

"It's naturally disappointing to lose one of our key summer signings through injury but I'm more disappointed for the player, as I know how much he was looking forward to getting stuck into pre-season," Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill told the club website http://www.edinburghrugby.org.

"We're still looking forward to welcoming a man of John's calibre into the group this summer where I know he will help build on the culture and environment that we established last season."

Barclay was already rested by coach Gregor Townsend for Scotland's tour of Canada, U.S, and Argentina next month.

