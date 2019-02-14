Scotland centre Jones set to miss rest of Six Nations

Scotland centre Huw Jones is expected to miss the remainder of the Six Nations with knee ligament damage, the Scottish Rugby Union said on Thursday.

The Glasgow Warriors player picked up the injury during Scotland's 22-13 defeat by Ireland last Saturday and scan results indicate the recovery time would be likely to extend beyond the end of the current championship.

The Glasgow Warriors player picked up the injury during Scotland's 22-13 defeat by Ireland last Saturday and scan results indicate the recovery time would be likely to extend beyond the end of the current championship.

Jones has returned to his club for treatment faces a race to be fit for their Champions Cup quarter-final clash against Saracens on March 30.

The news follows Stuart Hogg's injury setback. Hogg damaged his shoulder ligaments in the first half of the Ireland match.

The fullback remains under the joint care of the Warriors and Scotland medical teams, with no timescale put on his return.

Gregor Townsend's Scotland are next in action against France in Paris on Feb. 23. They beat Italy 33-20 in their opener earlier this month.

