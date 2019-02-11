Scotland lose forward Wilson for rest of Six Nations

Scotland flanker Ryan Wilson has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations after suffering knee ligament damage in the defeat by Ireland at Murrayfield, the Scottish Rugby Union said on Monday.

EDINBURGH: Scotland flanker Ryan Wilson has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations after suffering knee ligament damage in the defeat by Ireland at Murrayfield, the Scottish Rugby Union said on Monday.

Wilson was forced off at halftime in the 22-13 loss on Saturday as Scotland suffered a major setback to their title aspirations.

Advertisement

Centre Huw Jones and fullback Stuart Hogg suffered knee and shoulder ligament injuries respectively in the same game, the SRU added, but both remain part of the squad and will be assessed by a specialist this week.

Scotland next play against France in Paris on Saturday, Feb. 23 and then have Wales at home and England away.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)