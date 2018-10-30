Scotland makes changes as injury toll mounts ahead of Wales test

EDINBURGH: Backs Darcy Graham and James Lang were on Monday added to the Scotland squad for their November test schedule as injuries have curbed numbers in the expansive squad that coach Gregor Townsend named earlier this month.

Scotland start a four-test programme against Wales on Saturday as preparations for next year's Six Nations Championship and the Rugby World Cup in Japan begin in earnest.

Advertisement

Uncapped Edinburgh fullback Graham, who also plays on the wing, had been invited to train with the squad last week but is now elevated to full squad member, Scottish Rugby said on Monday.

Lang comes in as cover for injured Glasgow Warriors centre Sam Johnson, who sustained a knee injury in the PRO14 loss to Munster in Limerick on Saturday, and Edinburgh centre Matt Scott, who is suffering from concussion.

But Harlequins' centre Lang, who won his first caps in June when Scotland beat Canada and Argentina, is not available for selection this weekend as the tests at the Principality Stadium falls outside the designated international window.

Scotland have allowed the back-row trio Magnus Bradbury, David Denton and Luke Crosbie to return to the care of their respective clubs' medical teams for further care and assessment on shoulder, head and jaw injuries respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After Saturday's test in Cardiff, Scotland will play three successive tests at Murrayfield against Fiji on Nov. 10, South Africa on Nov. 17 and Argentina on Nov. 24.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Jan Harvey)