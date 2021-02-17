Scotland's Fagerson banned for rest of Six Nations after red card

Scotland prop Zander Fagerson will miss the rest of the Six Nations after being handed a four-match ban following his red card against Wales, organisers said after a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

Fagerson, 25, was sent off in the second half of Scotland's 25-24 loss at Murrayfield on Saturday, having made contact with Wyn Jones' head when launching himself into a ruck.

An independent disciplinary committee deemed the foul play warranted a six-week suspension but reduced that by two weeks to account for mitigating factors, including the player's admission of foul play and a good disciplinary record.

Fagerson will miss Six Nations matches against France, Ireland and Italy, along with one further game yet to be determined. He has the right to appeal.

