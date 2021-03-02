Scotland's Konkel takes break from rugby to train as firefighter

REUTERS: Scotland and Harlequins back row Jade Konkel said she is taking a break from rugby to begin training as a firefighter with the London Fire Brigade.

Konkel, who became Scotland's first professional women's rugby union player in 2016, will resume playing at the end of her training.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'm extremely excited to begin my training as a firefighter and see what the future holds for me as I take a break from rugby to take up this opportunity," number eight Konkel said in a statement https://www.quins.co.uk/news/jade-konkel-to-leave-harlequins-women-to-begin-training-as-a-firefighter.

"As I like to say, I'm not hanging the boots up just yet. I'll be seeing you all on the other side!"

Konkel did not mention if she would be available for Scotland's Six Nations campaign which is due to start away to England on April 3.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Advertisement