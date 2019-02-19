Scotland's Russell ruled out of France game

Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell has been ruled out of Saturday's Six Nations match against France due to a head injury, Scottish Rugby said on Tuesday.

Russell sustained the injury playing for his French club Racing 92 on Sunday and has not cleared the concussion protocols.

"The 26-year-old playmaker has not satisfied the requirements of today's component of the graduated return to play protocol... meaning there is insufficient time for him to be considered for this weekend's action," Scottish Rugby said in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)