Scotland's Wilson free to face Ireland after gouging citing dismissed

LONDON: Ryan Wilson's citing for alleged foul play during Scotland's Six Nations victory over England at the weekend was dismissed at a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday, leaving the number eight free to face Ireland on Saturday.

Wilson, who was pinned to the floor, looked to be raking his right hand across the side of the face of his opposite number Nathan Hughes as the two clashed off the ball in Scotland's 25-13 victory at Murrayfield.

A Six Nations disciplinary committee found that Wilson committed foul play when his fingers made contact with the "eye area" of Hughes but accepted medical evidence presented by the Scots.

"Due to a pre-existing injury, two of his fingers (his fourth and little finger on his right hand) were involuntarily in a bent or hooked position," read a statement.

"The disciplinary committee also considered that the contact with the eye area had been reckless, light and fleeting, and had come about as a result of the player's attempts to grab his opponent's shirt during an off-the-ball scuffle with his opponent.

"After careful consideration, the disciplinary committee did not conclude that the foul play had warranted a red card, and the citing was not upheld."

Wilson would have faced a minimum four-week ban if the panel had found him guilty but can now play in Scotland's next game against Ireland in Dublin.

The loose forward was also at the centre of a scuffle with England centre Owen Farrell near the players' tunnel before the match but organisers decided on Wednesday there was no "clear evidence of violent conduct or similar".

