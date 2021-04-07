Scotland’s Wright out of Women’s Six Nations after red card
REUTERS: Scotland hooker Molly Wright has been ruled out of the remainder of the Women’s Six Nations after receiving a three-match ban for a dangerous high tackle on England’s Vickii Cornborough in the 52-10 defeat in Doncaster on Saturday.
New Zealand-born Wright received a red card minutes after coming on as a replacement when she connected with the head of Cornborough. She admitted her guilt after the game, which led the Disciplinary Committee to reduce the usual World Rugby sanction of a six-game suspension to three.
It means she will miss Scotland’s second fixture against Italy on April 17, as well as their final match against opponents still to be determined a week later.
